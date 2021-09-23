PUBLIC NOTICE
LEGAL NOTICE
PARK COUNTY
NOTICE OF
PUBLIC HEARING
LAND USE CASES
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2021 a public hearing will be held, by electronic and in-person participation (subject to social distancing protocols), before the PARK COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION at 9:00 AM, in the Park County offices at 856 Castello Ave., Fairplay, to consider the following Land Use applications.
PLANNING COMMISSION
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
APPROVAL OF MINUTES from September 8, 2021
LAND USE PUBLIC HEARINGS:
PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT AND PLAT AMENDMENTS, #21PUD-03 AND #21AMN-01
Property is 3.6 acres consisting of Lot 8-A in the Bear Mountain Ridge Planned Unit Development, located in Section 1 Township 7 Range 72. The applicant is requesting to change the allowed use of the lot from Commercial to Residential.
APPLICANT: Mission Investment Fund of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America
PUBLIC COMMENT
Copies of the applications, staff reports and other materials submitted by the required deadline (see below) can be viewed on the County’s website.
For all those wishing to be heard it is strongly encouraged to submit written comments in advance of the hearing. If you plan to submit pictures, photos or other documentation, you must submit it to Park County by email to planner@parkco.us or send a hard copy to Park County to the attention of Park County Planning Department P.O. Box 1598 Fairplay, CO 80440 to arrive no later than 5:00 p.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021. Any pictures, photos or other documentation, or any written comment over two (2) pages, or submitted after 5:00 p.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021, will not be considered. The access link to and call-in number for the hearing will be provided on the October 13, 2021 agenda for the Board of Adjustment and Planning Commission posted on the Park County website. For more information please visit the Park County Website at www.parkco.us or call Park County at (719) 836-4201, or the Planning Department at (719) 836-4292 between the hours of 7:00 AM and 6:00 PM, Monday through Thursday. Park County Offices are closed on Fridays.
