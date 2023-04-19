PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Robert G. Lippstreu, Deceased
Case Number 2023PR30007
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Park, County, Colorado on or before August 14, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.
Suzanne C. Dugan,
Personal Representative
3801 E. Florida Ave, Ste 906
Denver, CO 80210
Attorney or Party Without Attorney
(Name and Address):
Michael T. Meurer
3801 E. Florida Avenue, Suite 906
Denver, CO 80210
Phone Number: (303) 991-3544
E-mail: mike@meurerlawoffices.com
FAX Number: (720) 330-1024
Atty. Reg. #: 38463
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on April 14, 21 and 28, 2023
