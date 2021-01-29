OPPORTUNITY TO COMMENT
Lake George/Lower Elevenmile Diversion Dam Removal
USDA Forest Service
Park County
The South Park Ranger District of the Pike and San Isabel National Forests, Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands (PSICC) is seeking comments on a proposal to remove the Lake George Diversion Dam at the entrance to Elevenmile Canyon.
The Lake George Diversion Dam is a small, low head dam, situated at the entrance to Elevenmile Canyon, adjacent to the entrance kiosk on County Road/National Forest System Road 96. The project would result in the restoration of lower Elevenmile Canyon with the removal of a low hazard diversion structure. This project does not involve the large dam at the end of Elevenmile Canyon that regulates water in Elevenmile Reservoir, nor does it affect any downstream user’s water rights, including Denver Water. Detailed information of the proposed action can be viewed online at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=59373
A scoping period provides those parties interested in or affected by this action an opportunity to make their concerns known and raise any substantive issues for the environmental analysis. To be considered in the analysis, comments should be submitted within 30 calendar days following publication of this notice in the Fairplay Flume, the newspaper of record. The publication date in the newspaper of record is the exclusive means for calculating the scoping period for this proposal. All written comments received by the responsible official become a matter of public record (36 CFR § 218.25(b)(2)). Comments, including attachments, may be sent electronically to Josh Voorhis, c/o Kristen Meyer at Kristen.Meyer@usda.gov with the subject line: Scoping Comments for Lake George/Lower Elevenmile Diversion Dam Removal. Alternatively, comments may be filed via mail, express delivery, or messenger to: Josh Voorhis, District Ranger, USDA Forest Service, South Park Ranger District, PO Box 219, Fairplay, CO 80440; Faxed to: 719-836-3875; or by hand delivery to the above address. Please call the office at 719-836-2031 before arriving during normal business hours (Mon - Fri, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., excluding holidays). For additional information, contact Kristen Meyer, District Wildlife Biologist at 719-836-2031 or Kristen.Meyer@usda.gov.
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on Jan. 29, 2021
