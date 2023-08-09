PUBLIC NOTICE
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that two Special Meetings of the Board of Directors of the Bailey Water and Sanitation District have been scheduled for August 29, 2023 at 6pm and October 24, 2023 at 6 pm. These meetings are in addition to the regular meetings previously noticed and scheduled for September 26, 2023 at 6pm, and December 5, 2023 at 6pm. The meetings will be held in person at the Platte Canyon Community Church 4954 CR-64, Bailey, Colorado 80421 and via Zoom at the following link/phone numbers:
Bailey Water & Sanitation is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: Special Meeting
Time: Aug 29, 2023 06:00 PM Mountain Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89256511303?pwd=N25ZWVA3dFlrWEJ4dTN1QkJHbm5ZZz09
Meeting ID: 892 5651 1303
Passcode: 040008
One tap mobile
+17193594580,,89256511303#,,,,*040008# US
+16699006833,,89256511303#,,,,*040008# US (San Jose)
Dial by your location
• +1 719 359 4580 US
• +1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
• +1 253 205 0468 US
• +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
• +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
• +1 408 638 0968 US (San Jose)
• +1 669 444 9171 US
• +1 646 876 9923 US (New York)
• +1 646 931 3860 US
• +1 689 278 1000 US
• +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
• +1 305 224 1968 US
• +1 309 205 3325 US
• +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
• +1 360 209 5623 US
• +1 386 347 5053 US
• +1 507 473 4847 US
• +1 564 217 2000 US
Meeting ID: 892 5651 1303
Passcode: 040008
Find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kulQZed6o
Bailey Water & Sanitation is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: Special Meeting
Time: Oct 24, 2023 06:00 PM Mountain Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86381590605?pwd=MlZCOWJlUmwrVE1sZXVuZ1MwV0pGUT09
Meeting ID: 863 8159 0605
Passcode: 512945
One tap mobile
+17193594580,,86381590605#,,,,*512945# US
+14086380968,,86381590605#,,,,*512945# US (San Jose)
Dial by your location
• +1 719 359 4580 US
• +1 408 638 0968 US (San Jose)
• +1 669 444 9171 US
• +1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
• +1 253 205 0468 US
• +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
• +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
• +1 646 931 3860 US
• +1 689 278 1000 US
• +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
• +1 305 224 1968 US
• +1 309 205 3325 US
• +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
• +1 360 209 5623 US
• +1 386 347 5053 US
• +1 507 473 4847 US
• +1 564 217 2000 US
• +1 646 876 9923 US (New York)
Meeting ID: 863 8159 0605
Passcode: 512945
Find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kVI99lh6Z
The two special meetings in August and October of 2023 are being held to discuss a potential TABOR election for voter authorization to incur multi-year financial obligations for the repair and replacement of its water and wastewater facilities.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, this Notice is give pursuant to statute this 10th day of August, 2023.
BAILEY WATER AND
SANITATION DISTRICT
By:
John Patterson, President
*Posted at 75 CO RD 68 Bailey, CO 80421 and on the District’s website at: https://baileywater-org.webs.com/
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on August 11, 2023
