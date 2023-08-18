PUBLIC NOTICE
County Court
Park County, Colorado
Court Address: 300 4th St. P.O. Box 190,
Fairplay, CO 80440
In the Matter of the Petition of:
Stephanie Rene Soderquist
For a Change of Name to:
Stephanie Rene Rivera-Cortes
Case Number: 2023 C 38
Public Notice OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Public Notice is given on 07/17/2023 that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with the Park County Combined Court.
The Petition requests that the name of
Stephanie Rene Soderquist
be changed to
Stephanie Rene Rivera-Cortes
By /s/ Rhiannon J Newman
Clerk of Court/Deputy Clerk
SEAL
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on August 11, 18 and 25, 2023
