PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BEFORE THE FAIRPLAY BOARD OF TRUSTEES
CONCERNING A TOWN INITIATED ZONING MAP AMENDMENT
A public hearing will be held before the Fairplay Board of Trustees at the Fairplay Town Hall, 901 Main Street, Fairplay, Colorado, on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. concerning Town initiated Zoning for Lots 1-8, Block 15 of Stone River Filing No. 1 located west of Platte Drive on Tristan Loop, Fairplay, CO. Specifically, the property, which is currently un-zoned due to expiration of a formerly approved PUD, will be under consideration for Single Family Residential (SF-RES) Zoning. All interested parties are encouraged to attend. Additional information may be obtained from the Town Clerk’s Office at 901 Main Street or by calling (719) 836-2622.
TOWN OF FAIRPLAY BOARD OF TRUSTEES
/s/ Janell Sciacca
Town Administrator / Town Clerk
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on September 24, 2021
