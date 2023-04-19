PUBLIC NOTICE
To be sold or otherwise disposed of
on or after May 1
The contents of storage unit 13
at Bailey Self Storage
289 Main Street, Bailey CO 80421
Steve Kavesham
Last known address
377 Homestead Road Bailey CO, 80421
The amount owing is $1275
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on April 21 and 28, 2023
