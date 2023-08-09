PUBLIC NOTICE

County Court

Park County, Colorado

Court Address: 300 4th St. P.O. Box 190, 

Fairplay, CO 80440

In the Matter of the Petition of:

Stephanie Rene Soderquist

For a Change of Name to:

Stephanie Rene Rivera-Cortes

Case Number: 2023 C 38

Public Notice OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Public Notice is given on 07/17/2023 that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with the Park County Combined Court.

The Petition requests that the name of

Stephanie Rene Soderquist

be changed to

Stephanie Rene Rivera-Cortes

By /s/ Rhiannon J Newman

Clerk of Court/Deputy Clerk

SEAL

Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on August 11, 18 and 25, 2023

