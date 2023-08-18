Public Notice

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Alan Lee Golden, Deceased

Case Number 2023PR030039

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Park County, Colorado on or before December 3, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.

Melvyn Golden

12852 Big Pines Trail

Lac du Flambeau, Wisconsin, 54538

Attorneys for Personal Representative: 

John D. Coaty, Atty. # 24513

Anita L. Marchant, Atty. #43987

Dylan Woods, Atty. #46731

Coaty Marchant Woods, P.C.

1202 Bergen Parkway, Suite 110

Evergreen, CO 80439

Phone:  303-674-0800

Fax:  303-674-8492

Email: jcoaty@cmw-evergreen.law;

amarchant@cmw-evergreen.law;

dwoods@cmw-evergreen.law

Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on August 4, 11 and 18, 2023

