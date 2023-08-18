Public Notice
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Alan Lee Golden, Deceased
Case Number 2023PR030039
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Park County, Colorado on or before December 3, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.
Melvyn Golden
12852 Big Pines Trail
Lac du Flambeau, Wisconsin, 54538
Attorneys for Personal Representative:
John D. Coaty, Atty. # 24513
Anita L. Marchant, Atty. #43987
Dylan Woods, Atty. #46731
Coaty Marchant Woods, P.C.
1202 Bergen Parkway, Suite 110
Evergreen, CO 80439
Phone: 303-674-0800
Fax: 303-674-8492
Email: jcoaty@cmw-evergreen.law;
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on August 4, 11 and 18, 2023
