PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Neil Allan Tabat, Deceased

Case Number 2022PR30060

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Park County, Colorado, on or before July 2, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.

Toni Sutton

22 Driver Rd.

Bailey, CO 80421

Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):

James L. Gillies

The Law Office of James L. Gillies, PC

26697 Pleasant Park Rd. #220

Conifer, CO 80433

Phone Number: (303) 838-2500

E-mail: jimgillies@qwestoffice.net

Fax Number: (303) 838-2400

Atty. Reg. # 21854

Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on May 26, June 2 and 9, 2023

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.