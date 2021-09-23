PUBLIC NOTICE
Name: Bernadette Dederick
Last Known Address: 9900 Avalon Rd., Albuquerque NM 87121
For Contents in Unit A8 at South Park Storage, Ltd. 1271 Castello Ave., Fairplay CO 80440
Amount Owed: $360
Contents to be sold or otherwise disposed of after October 1st, 2021
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on September 17, 24, 2021
