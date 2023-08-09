Public Notice
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON LIQUOR LICENSE APPLICATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held before the Board of Trustees of the Town of Fairplay, Colorado, in the Council Chambers of the Fairplay Town Hall, 901 Main Street, Fairplay, Colorado, on Monday, August 21, 2023, beginning at 6:00 p.m. or approximately thereafter. This hearing is on an application for a new Retail Fermented Malt Beverage On/Off Premises Liquor License for the Family Dollar Store located at 1010 Castello Avenue, Fairplay, Colorado and as submitted by Family Dollar Stores of Colorado, LLC. The following information is provided:
APPLICATION CLASS: Retail Fermented Malt Beverage On/Off Premises Liquor License
LOCATION: 1010 Castello Avenue, Fairplay, Colorado
DATE OF APPLICATION: May 5, 2023
DATE OF HEARING: August 21, 2023
APPLICANT: Family Dollar Stores of Colorado, LLC
500 Volvo Pkwy, Chesapeake, VA 23320-1604
All interested parties are encouraged to attend. Further information can be obtained at the Clerk’s Office, 901 Main Street, Fairplay, CO, or by calling (719) 836-2622.
For the Board of Trustees
Town of Fairplay, Colorado
Janell Sciacca
Town Clerk
As per Section 44-3-311 C.R.S., Public notice - posting and publication, this notice is posted by sign in a conspicuous place on the premises for which this application has been made on or before Friday, August 11, 2023, and published in The Fairplay Flume on Friday, August 11, 2023.
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on August 11, 2023
