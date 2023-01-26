PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Michael Alan Brug, Deceased                                         Case Number 2022PR50

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Park County, Colorado on or before November 16, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.                      

Kendall Fuller

11204 Echo Street

Eagle river, AK 99577

Attorney or Party Without Attorney

(Name and Address):

Kendall Fuller

11204 Echo Street, Eagle River, AK 99577

Phone Number: 607-261-0231

E-mail: klfuller18@gmail.com

FAX Number: 907-622-2843

Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on January 27, February 3, and 10, 2023

