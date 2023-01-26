PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Michael Alan Brug, Deceased Case Number 2022PR50
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Park County, Colorado on or before November 16, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.
Kendall Fuller
11204 Echo Street
Eagle river, AK 99577
Attorney or Party Without Attorney
(Name and Address):
Kendall Fuller
11204 Echo Street, Eagle River, AK 99577
Phone Number: 607-261-0231
E-mail: klfuller18@gmail.com
FAX Number: 907-622-2843
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on January 27, February 3, and 10, 2023
