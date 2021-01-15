NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held before the Board of Trustees of the Town of Fairplay, Colorado, in the Council Chambers of the Fairplay Town Hall, 901 Main Street, Fairplay, Colorado, on Monday, February 1, 2021, beginning at 6:00 p.m. or approximately thereafter. This hearing is on an application for a Tavern License for the Rocky Mountain Cigar Company LLC, located at 640 Hwy. 285, Unit C, Fairplay, Colorado, as submitted by Scott and Jami Gardner. The following information is provided:
APPLICATION REQUEST: Tavern License
LOCATION: 640 Hwy. 285, Unit C, Fairplay, Colorado
DATE OF APPLICATION: December 28, 2020
DATE OF HEARING: February 1, 2021
APPLICANT: Owners, Scott and Jami Gardner
Rocky Mountain Cigar Company LLC
96 County Road 7
Fairplay, CO 80440
All interested parties are encouraged to attend. Further information can be obtained at the Clerk’s Office, 901 Main Street, Fairplay, CO, or by calling (719) 836-2622.
For the Board of Trustees
Town of Fairplay, Colorado
Kim Wittbrodt
Town Treasurer
As per Section 12-47-311C.R.S., Public notice-posting and publication, this notice is posted by sign in a conspicuous place on the premises for which this application has been made on or before Friday, January 22, 2021.
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on Jan. 15, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.