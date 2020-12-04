------------------------------------------------------------
CROW HILL WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT
NOTICE OF BUDGET HEARING
(Pursuant to C.R.S. §29-1-106)
NOTICE is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Crow Hill Water and Sanitation District for the ensuing year of 2021.
A copy of the proposed budget is available at the offices of Toussaint & Coaty, P.C., 1202 Bergen Parkway, Suite 110, Evergreen, Colorado 80439, (303) 674-0800, where the same is open for public inspection. The proposed budget will be considered at a regular meeting of the Board of Directors to be held at the Platte Canyon Community Church, 4954 County Road 64, Bailey, Colorado 80421, on December 8, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.
Any interested elector of the Crow Hill Water and Sanitation District may inspect the proposed budget and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget.
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on Dec. 4, 2020
