OPPORTUNITY TO COMMENT
2021 Trail Reroutes and Designations
USDA Forest Service, Park County, CO
The Pike National Forest, South Park Ranger District, is seeking comments on a proposal to improve non-motorized recreation trails in the Gold Dust, Rich Creek Trail and Beaver Creek areas (National Forest System Trails (NFST) 614, 616, 687 and 747). Increased use of these trails has led to the need to reroute small sections of each trail to provide long term sustainability and provide for the safety and enjoyment of the public.
Additionally, a lack of funding has led to the need to change the status of winter trails in the area surrounding Fairplay. Detailed information of the proposed action can be viewed online at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=59309
A scoping period provides those parties interested in or affected by this action an opportunity to make their concerns known and raise any substantive issues for the environmental analysis. To be considered in the analysis, comments should be submitted within 30 calendar days following publication of this notice in the Fairplay Flume, the newspaper of record. The publication date in the newspaper of record is the exclusive means for calculating the scoping period for this proposal. All written comments received by the responsible official become a matter of public record (218.25(b)(2)). Comments, including attachments, may be sent electronically to Josh Voorhis, c/o Jeremy Schoonover at jeremy.schoonover@usda.gov with the subject line: Scoping Comments for 2021 Trail Reroutes and Designations. Alternatively, comments may be filed via mail, express delivery, or messenger to: Josh Voorhis, District Ranger, USDA Forest Service, South Park Ranger District, PO Box 219, Fairplay, CO 80440; Faxed to: 719-836-3875; or by hand delivery to the above address. Please call the office at 719-836-2031 before arriving during normal business hours (Mon - Fri, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., excluding holidays). For additional information, contact Jeremy Schoonover, Natural Resource Specialist at 719-836-2031 or jeremy.schoonover@usda.gov.
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on Jan. 15, 2021
