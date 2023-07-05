PUBLIC NOTICE
PARK COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
PUBLIC HEARING LAND USE CASES
July 25, 2023 at 11:00 A.M.
856 Castello Avenue, Fairplay
AND via ZOOM
A public hearing will be held in person and electronically before the Park County Board of Commissioners. For more information please visit the Park County Website at www.parkco.us or call Park County at (719) 836-4201, or the Planning Department at (719) 836-4292 between the hours of 7:00 AM and 6:00 PM, Monday through Thursday.
LAND USE PUBLIC HEARINGS:
REZONING CASE #23ZON-04
Property is a 35.02-acre parcel addressed as 13975 Wandcrest Park Road, Bailey. The applicant is seeking to rezone 11.9 acres from the Residential to the Commercial zone district.
APPLICANT: CORE Electric Cooperative
CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT CASE #23CUP-02
Property is a 35.02-acre parcel addressed as 13975 Wandcrest Park Road, Bailey. The applicant is requesting a Conditional Use Permit for an electric substation.
APPLICANT: CORE Electric Cooperative
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on July 7, 2023
