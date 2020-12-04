SECTION 00690
NOTICE OF FINAL PAYMENT
NOTICE is hereby given that Harris Park Metropolitan District of Park County, Colorado, will make final payment for all work done by said American West Construction in construction or work on Lower Dam #1 Flume Installation, performed within the Harris Park Metropolitan District, Park County, State of Colorado.
Any person, co-partnership, association of persons, company or corporation that has furnished labor, materials, team hire, sustenance, provisions, provender, or other supplies used or consumed by such contractors or their subcontractors, in or about the performance of the work contracted to be done or that supplies rental machinery, tools, or equipment to the extent used in the prosecution of the work, and whose claim therefor has not been paid by the contractors or their subcontractors, at any time up to and including the time of final settlement for the work contracted to be done, is required to file a verified statement of the amount due and unpaid, and an account of such claim, to the Harris Park Metropolitan District, on or before the date and time hereinabove shown for final payment. Failure on the part of any claimant to file such verified statement of claim prior to such final settlement will release Harris Park Metropolitan District, its directors, officers, agents, and employees, of and from any and all liability for such claim.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
HARRIS PARK METROPOLITAN DISTRICT
By: /s/ Jimmy Graham, President
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume
First Publication: Dec. 4, 2020
Last Publication: Dec. 11, 2020
