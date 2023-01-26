PUBLIC NOTICE
CALL FOR NOMINATIONS
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and, particularly, to the electors of the Echo Valley Estates Metropolitan Recreation and Park District of Park County, Colorado,
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an election will be held on the 2nd day of May, 2023, between the hours of 7:00 am and 7:00 pm. At that time, three (3) directors will be elected to serve four-year (4-year) terms.
Interested parties must submit a written self-nomination to Linda Camblin, Designated Election Official, 1 Echo Valley Drive, Florissant, CO 80816, to be received no later than February 24, 2023.
ECHO VALLEY ESTATES METROPOLITAN RECREATION AND PARK DISTRICT.
By Linda Camblin
Designated Election Official
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on January 27, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.