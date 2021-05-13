COMBINED NOTICE - PUBLICATION
CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE SALE NO. 2021-0001
To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:
On February 9, 2021, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Park records.
Original Grantor(s):
DEAN L. MORGAN
Original Beneficiary(ies):
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA ACTING THROUGH THE RURAL HOUSING SERVICE OR SUCCESSOR AGENCY, UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE
Current Holder of Evidence of Debt:
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA ACTING THROUGH THE RURAL HOUSING SERVICE OR SUCCESSOR AGENCY, UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE
Date of Deed of Trust:
December 15, 2010
County of Recording:
Park
Recording Date of Deed of Trust:
December 16, 2010
Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.):
676201
Original Principal Amount:
$87,831.00
Outstanding Principal Balance:
$80,413.28
Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: Failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the deed of trust and other violations thereof.
THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
LOT 18, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, AND 37, BLOCK 29, PIKE-SAN ISABEL VILLAGE, COUNTY OF PARK, STATE OF COLORADO
Also known by street and number as: 913 Trout Street, Hartsel, CO 80449.
THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.
NOTICE OF SALE
The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.
THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, 06/09/2021, at The Office of the Public Trustee, 856 Castello Ave. Suite 1206, Fairplay, CO 80440, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)’ heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys’ fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.
IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;
DATE: 02/09/2021
Michelle A. Miller, Public Trustee in and for the County of Park, State of Colorado
By: Amber L. Stolhand, Deputy Public Trustee
The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:
Douglas W Brown #10429
Brown Dunning Walker PC 2000 S Colorado Blvd, Tower Two, Suite 700, Denver, CO 80222 (303) 329-3363
Attorney File # 3629-049
The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume
First Publication: Apr. 16, 2021
Last Publication: May 14, 2021
