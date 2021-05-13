COMBINED NOTICE - PUBLICATION
CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE SALE NO. 2021-0002
To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:
On February 22, 2021, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Park records.
Original Grantor(s):
Kyra Lee McLaughlin and Jason Michael McLaughlin
Original Beneficiary(ies):
Douglas E Reiter
Current Holder of Evidence of Debt:
Douglas E Reiter
Date of Deed of Trust:
January 31, 2017
County of Recording:
Park
Recording Date of Deed of Trust:
March 08, 2017
Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.):
733424
Original Principal Amount:
$80,000.00
Outstanding Principal Balance:
$45,000.00
Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: Failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the deed of trust and other violations thereof.
THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
The Southeast 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4, and the Southwest 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4 (also known as government Lot 2)
of Section 31, Township 13 South, Range 74 West of the 6th P.M., County of Park, State of Colorado.
Also known by street and number as: 49 Leonardo Lane, Guffey, CO 80820.
THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.
NOTICE OF SALE
The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.
THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, 06/23/2021, at The Office of the Public Trustee, 856 Castello Ave. Suite 1206, Fairplay, CO 80440, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)’ heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys’ fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.
IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;
DATE: 02/22/2021
Michelle A. Miller, Public Trustee in and for the County of Park, State of Colorado
By: Amber L. Stolhand, Deputy Public Trustee
The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:
Ed Hartshorn #25402
Hartshorn Law Office LLC PO Box 1502, 523 Main St, Fairplay, CO 80440 (719) 836-0100
Attorney File #
The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume
First Publication: Apr. 30, 2021
Last Publication: May 28, 2021
