PUBLIC NOTICE

District Court

Park County, Colorado

Court Address: 300 Fourth Street, P.O. Box 190, Fairplay, CO 80440

In the Matter of the Estate of:

Alfredo Moises Soto

Deceased

Case Number: 2022PR29

Division B

LETTERS TESTAMENTARY

Roman Soto was appointed or qualified by this court or its registrar on September 9, 2022 as: Personal Representative

The decedent died on August 20, 2022

These letters are proof of the Personal Representative's authority to act pursuant to § 15-12-701, et. seq., C.R.S. The Personal Representative's authority is unrestricted

Date: 09/09/2022

_____________________________________

Probate Registrar/(Deputy) Clerk of Court

Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on January 27, February 3, and 10, 2023

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.