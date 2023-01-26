PUBLIC NOTICE
District Court
Park County, Colorado
Court Address: 300 Fourth Street, P.O. Box 190, Fairplay, CO 80440
In the Matter of the Estate of:
Alfredo Moises Soto
Deceased
Case Number: 2022PR29
Division B
LETTERS TESTAMENTARY
Roman Soto was appointed or qualified by this court or its registrar on September 9, 2022 as: Personal Representative
The decedent died on August 20, 2022
These letters are proof of the Personal Representative's authority to act pursuant to § 15-12-701, et. seq., C.R.S. The Personal Representative's authority is unrestricted
Date: 09/09/2022
_____________________________________
Probate Registrar/(Deputy) Clerk of Court
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on January 27, February 3, and 10, 2023
