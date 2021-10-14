PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, PARK COUNTY, COLORADO
300 – 4TH Street
Fairplay CO 80440
(719) 836-2940
Plaintiff(s):
OCK LLC, a Colorado limited liability company
Defendant(s):
MICHELLE C. ITSON; and all unknown persons who claim any interest in the subject matter of this action
Attorney for Plaintiff:
THE KLUG LAW FIRM, LLC
Noah Klug, Atty. Reg. #39163
PO Box 6683
Breckenridge CO 80424-6683
Phone: (970) 468-4953
Case Number: 2021CV30041
Div. B Ctrm:
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS
You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the Complaint filed with the Clerk of this Court an Answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the Complaint may be obtained from the Clerk of the Court.
If you fail to file your Answer or other response to the Complaint in writing within the 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint without further notice.
This is an action involving real property located in the County of Park, State of Colorado, described as follows:
FOXTAIL PINES
FILING 2 LOT 153
Also known as: Parcel Number 38044 and Account Number R0038044, together with all its appurtenances.
Date: September 7, 2021
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on September 17, 24, October 1, 8, 15, 2021
