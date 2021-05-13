Park Special Use Authorizations Re-Issuances
USDA Forest Service
Park County, Colorado
The South Park Ranger District of the Pike and San Isabel National Forests Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands (PSICC) is seeking comments on a special use authorization project to re-issue two expired authorizations permitting road access and one expired authorization for a utility line. Permit holders are requesting their use be reauthorized.
The proposed action would bring authorizations into compliance with current permit terms and conditions and policy direction. There are no proposed physical changes to the improvements or any associated ground disturbance with the proposed renewal of the authorizations. Legal land description of where the uses occur are T. 11 S., R. 72 W., Sec. 13; T. 12 S., R. 72 W., Sec. 31; and T. 10 S., R. 78 W., Sec. 1.
A scoping period provides those parties interested in or affected by this action an opportunity to make their concerns known and raise any substantive issues for the environmental analysis. To be considered in the analysis, comments should be submitted within 30 calendar days following publication of this notice in the Fairplay Flume, the newspaper of record. The publication date in the newspaper of record is the exclusive means for calculating the scoping period for this proposal. All written comments received by the responsible official become a matter of public record (36 CFR § 218.25(b)(2)). Comments, including attachments, may be sent electronically to Josh Voorhis, c/o Nicholas Digiacco at Nicholas.digiacco@usda.gov with the subject line: Scoping Comments for 2021 South Park Re-Issuances. Alternatively, comments may be filed via mail, express delivery, or messenger to: Josh Voorhis, District Ranger, USDA Forest Service, South Park Ranger District, PO Box 219, Fairplay, CO 80440; Faxed to: 719-836-3875; or by hand delivery to the above address. Please call the office at 719-836-2031 before arriving during normal business hours (Mon - Fri, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., excluding holidays). For additional information, contact Nicholas DiGiacco, Realty Specialist at 603-236-2398 or Nicholas.digiacco@usda.gov.
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on May 14, 2021
