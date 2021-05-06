LIFELINE ASSISTANCE
Lifeline provides a discount of $9.25 per month towards Internet or $5.25 for standalone voice service for qualifying customers. The $9.25 discount can also be applied to a bundle with internet which meets the minimum service standards. If you receive assistance from one of these programs, you may qualify for Lifeline:
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
Supplemental Security Income (SSI)
Medicaid
Federal Public Housing Assistance (FPHA) or Section 8
Head Start (income eligible)
Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR)
Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefit Programs
You may also qualify for the monthly savings if your income level falls at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. Qualifying income levels range from $17,388 for a single person household to $35,755 for a family of four. If you’re currently enrolled in any of the above programs or meet the income-based eligibility guidelines, please call South Park Telephone 719.837.6400 to receive a Lifeline Application Form or you can apply online at USAC.org. Lifeline basic monthly phone services are still available, but only one Lifeline benefit per household is permitted. You cannot transfer your Lifeline discount to someone else, even if he or she is eligible. 911 fees and other applicable charges still apply. Lifeline subscribers may also receive blocking of long distance calls on their phone line at no charge.
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on May 7, 2021
