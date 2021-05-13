PUBLIC NOTICE

OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Public Notice is given on February 26, 2021 that a Petition for a Change of Name of a Minor Child has been filed with the Park County Court.

The Petition requests that the name of Forest Grant Robinson be changed to Forest Sterling Robinson.

|s| Rhiannon J. Kent

Clerk of Court/Deputy Clerk

As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume

First Publication: May 14, 2021

Last Publication: May 28, 2021

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.