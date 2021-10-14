PUBLIC NOTICE
2021 Park County CARES Act Emergency Grants
Park County Human Services is accepting applications for household CARES Act Emergency Grants. Funds are available to provide relief for economic situations that have been directly caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Please visit www.parkco.us for application and submittal requirements. The application deadline is November 30, 2021.
The primary goal of this program is to assist in the stabilization of Park County residents by preventing loss of housing, assisting with utilities, internet and transportation costs. This Program is for Park County households with income up to 300% of the FPL (Federal Poverty Level). For example: a household of one would have less than $37,470 annual gross income and a household of four would have less than $77.250 of annual gross income.
Applicants submitting complete applications and meeting all eligibility criteria will receive grant funding on a first-come, first-served basis while funds remain available.
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on September 24, October 1, 8, 15, 2021
