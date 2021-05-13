SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
PURSUANT TO § 15-10-401, C.R.S.
District Court, Park County, Colorado
Plaintiffs: ADAM MEISTER and JULIE MEISTER
v.
Defendants: ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EVAN E. GRAHAM a/k/a EVAN GRAHAM, DECEASED, AUDRA MOQUIST, JARROD MOQUIST, FRANK HOFFMAN, PARK COUNTY PUBLIC TRUSTEE and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION
Attorney for Plaintiff: Tracie J. S. Hulbert, #33058, The Hulbert Law Office, LLC
Case No. 21 CV 030010
The People of the State of Colorado
To the Defendants named above:
You are summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the Complaint filed with the Court in this action, by filing with the Clerk of this Court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within thirty-five (35) days after service of this Summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the Complaint may be obtained from the Clerk of the Court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the Complaint in writing within thirty-five (35) days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be entered against you by the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint, without any further notice to you.
This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiffs in and to the real property situate in Park County, Colorado, more particularly described as:
LOT 504, REDHILL FOREST FILING 5, COUNTY OF PARK, STATE OF COLORADO,
also known as 3806 Middle Fork Vista, Fairplay, Colorado 80440.
Dated: April 6, 2021
THE HULBERT LAW OFFICE, LLC
By:Tracie J. S. Hulbert, #33058
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume.
First Publication Date: Apr. 16, 2021
Last Publication Date: May 14, 2021
