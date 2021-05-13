SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

Bailey, CO (80421)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. High 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.