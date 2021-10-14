PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF PROPOSED BUDGET

Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Board of Directors of the Lake George Fire Protection District for the ensuing year of 2022. That a copy of such proposed budget has been filed at the Lake George Fire Station #1, Lake George, Colorado where same is open for public inspection. That such proposed budget will be considered at a regular meeting of the Board of Directors of the Lake George Fire Protection District to be held at the Lake George Fire Station #1, Lake George, Colorado, on December 7, 2021 at 4:30 p.m.

Any interested elector within such Lake George Fire Protection District may inspect the proposed budget and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget.

Dated: Oct. 5, 2021

 Susan Bynes

 Board Chair

 Lake George Fire Protection District

As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on October 15, 2021

