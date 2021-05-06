NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON LIQUOR LICENSE APPLICATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held before the Board of Trustees of the Town of Fairplay, Colorado, in the Council Chambers of the Fairplay Town Hall, 901 Main Street, Fairplay, Colorado, on Monday, May 17, 2021, beginning at 6:00 p.m. or approximately thereafter. This hearing is on an application for a Hotel and Restaurant License for KB’S KAKERY & DOROTHY’S TAMALES, LLC, located at 331 US Hwy. 285, Unit A & B, Fairplay, Colorado, as submitted by Karen Bailey-Albers and Wayne Albers, Jr. The following information is provided:
APPLICATION REQUEST: Hotel & Restaurant License
LOCATION: 331 US Hwy. 285, Unit A & B, Fairplay, Colorado
DATE OF APPLICATION: April 8, 2021
DATE OF HEARING: May 17, 2021
APPLICANT: Owners, Karen Bailey-Albers & Wayne Albers, Jr.
KB’s KAKERY & DOROTHY’S TAMALES
17271 US Hwy 24
Hartsel, CO 80420
All interested parties are encouraged to attend. Further information can be obtained at the Clerk’s Office, 901 Main Street, Fairplay, CO, or by calling (719) 836-2622.
For the Board of Trustees
Town of Fairplay, Colorado
Kim Wittbrodt
Town Treasurer
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on May 7, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.