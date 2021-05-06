NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON LIQUOR LICENSE APPLICATION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held before the Board of Trustees of the Town of Fairplay, Colorado, in the Council Chambers of the Fairplay Town Hall, 901 Main Street, Fairplay, Colorado, on Monday, May 17, 2021, beginning at 6:00 p.m. or approximately thereafter.  This hearing is on an application for a Hotel and Restaurant License for KB’S KAKERY & DOROTHY’S TAMALES, LLC, located at 331 US Hwy. 285, Unit A & B, Fairplay, Colorado, as submitted by Karen Bailey-Albers and Wayne Albers, Jr. The following information is provided:

APPLICATION REQUEST: Hotel & Restaurant License

LOCATION: 331 US Hwy. 285, Unit A & B, Fairplay, Colorado

DATE OF APPLICATION: April 8, 2021

DATE OF HEARING: May 17, 2021

APPLICANT: Owners, Karen Bailey-Albers & Wayne Albers, Jr.

KB’s KAKERY & DOROTHY’S TAMALES

17271 US Hwy 24

Hartsel, CO 80420

All interested parties are encouraged to attend. Further information can be obtained at the Clerk’s Office, 901 Main Street, Fairplay, CO, or by calling (719) 836-2622.

For the Board of Trustees

Town of Fairplay, Colorado

Kim Wittbrodt

Town Treasurer

As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on May 7, 2021

