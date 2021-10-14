PUBLIC NOTICE

Park County

Board of County Commissioners

856 Castello Ave, Fairplay

Application for: To Grant a “Special Events Permit” Malt, Vinous and Spirituous Liquor (County).

License has been filed by: J. Renee Depew, President. Antonio Hector Jr, Event Manager

Applicant Name: BDD, Limited.

Date of Event: October 28th 6:30 pm-9:00pm & October 29th, 2021, 6:30 pm-9:00 pm

Said building is located: 12 Rosalie Dr.

                Bailey, Colorado 80421

Petition(s) and remonstrance must be filed at the Park County Clerk’s Office on or before: October 26, 2021.

Debra A. Green

Park County Clerk and Recorder

Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume October 15, 2021

