DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION 1, COLORADO
JANUARY 2021 WATER RESUME PUBLICATION
TO: ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN WATER APPLICATIONS IN WATER DIV. 1
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are notified that the following is a resume of all water right applications and certain amendments filed in the Office of the Water Clerk during the month of JANUARY 2021 for each County affected.
21CW3 (14CW33) CYNTHIA HARRIS, Cynthia Harris, 3451 S Ammons Street, #16-3, Lakewood, CO 80227, cdharris_1926@q.com, 303-986-5028. APPLICATION FOR FINDINGS OF REASONABLE DILIGENCE IN PARK COUNTY, Structure: Heard Well located in the NE 1/4 of Section 23, Township 9 South, Range 75 West, 6th P.M. in Park County, CO at a point approximately 950 feet from the north line and 2900 feet from the east line of said section 23, in Lot 66, Filing 9, Indian Mountain Subdivision, also known as 244 Pueblo Drive. Date of original decree November 7, 2001 in Case No 96CW913 in District Court 1, Weld county and all subsequent decrees awarding findings of diligence in 07CW334 Date of Decree July 31, 2008 in District Court 1, Weld County. Source of Water: Ground Water; Appropriation Date May 31, 1973 amount 15 gallons per minute, Conditional. Use: Household Use only inside a single-family dwelling not including irrigation. The return flow from such use shall be through an individual waste-water disposal system of the non-evaporative type where the water is returned to the same stream system in which the well is located.
WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THESE APPLICATIONS MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or an amended application, may file with the Water Clerk, P. O. Box 2038, Greeley, CO 80632, a verified Statement of Opposition, setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions. Such Statement of Opposition must be filed by the last day of MARCH 2021 (forms available on www.courts.state.co.us or in the Clerk’s office) and must be filed as an Original and include $192.00 filing fee. A copy of each Statement of Opposition must also be served upon the Applicant or Applicant’s Attorney and an affidavit or certificate of such service of mailing shall be filed with the Water Clerk.
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on Feb. 12, 2021
