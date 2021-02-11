NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Guy Thornwel Newton, aka Guy T. Newton, aka Guy Newton, Deceased

Case No. 2021PR30007

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Park County, Colorado on or before June 12, 2021 or the claims may be forever barred.

Personal Representative:

Leslye Newton

295 Cheyenne Rd.

Florissant, CO 80816

As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume

First Publication: Feb. 12, 2021

Last Publication: Feb. 26, 2021

