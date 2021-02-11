NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Patrick Charles Sheeran aka Patrick C. Sheeran aka Patrick Sheeran aka Pat Charles Sheeran aka Pat C. Sheeran aka Pat Sheeran, Deceased
Case Number 2021 PR30005
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Park County, Colorado on or before June 12, 2021, or the claims
may be forever barred.
Dennis Sheeran, Co-Personal Representative
Raymond Sheeran, Co-Personal Representative
Patrick R. Thiessen (40185)
Frie, Arndt, Danborn & Thiessen P.C.
7400 Wadsworth Blvd., #201
Arvada, Colorado 80003
303/420-1234
Attorney for Personal Representative
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume
First Publication: Feb. 12, 2021
Last Publication: Feb. 26, 2021
