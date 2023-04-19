PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF MEETING TO CONSIDER INCREASE IN RATES
Bailey Water and Sanitation
May 30, 2023, at 6pm at
4954 County Road 64, Bailey, CO 80421
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to Section 32-1-1001(2)(a), C.R.S., to the customers of the Bailey Water and Sanitation District and all other interested persons that the Board of Directors of the Bailey Water and Sanitation District shall consider increasing the District’s water and wastewater service rates and other charges, specifically meter fees effective June 1, 2023 at an open public meeting to be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at the Platte Canyon Community Church in Bailey, Colorado. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that any customer or other interested person may appear at said time and place for the purpose of providing input, comments or objections regarding any proposed rate or charge increase.
Information regarding the proposed increases may be obtained from the District by emailing the administrator (Cami Weinhold) at baileywater@aol.com, or you can call our main phone number 303-838-8184.
Dated this 21st day of April, 2023.
BAILEY WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT
S/Shelby Day
Shelby Day, Secretary
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on April 21, 2023
