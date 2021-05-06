PARK COUNTY
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
PUBLIC HEARING
LAND USE CASES
May 25, 2021 at 9:30 A.M.
856 Castello Avenue, Fairplay AND via ZOOM
A public hearing will be held in person and electronically before the Park County Board of Commissioners. For more information please visit the Park County Website at www.parkco.us or call Park County at (719) 836-4201, or the Planning Department at (719) 836-4292 between the hours of 7:00 AM and 6:00 PM, Monday through Thursday.
LAND USE PUBLIC HEARINGS:
RIGHT-OF-WAY VACATION AND CONSOLIDATION CASE #21CAP-04
Property is the Town of Jefferson on the northwest of Highway 285. Applicant is requesting the vacation of unbuilt and unused public rights-of-way within the town, and consolidation of all lots and vacated rights-of-way into parcels determined by current ownership.
APPLICANT: Park County Planning and Zoning Department
REZONING CASE #21ZON-01
Property is the NE ¼ SE ¼, Section 26 T11 R76, addressed as 32900 Highway 9, Fairplay. The applicant is requesting to rezone the lots from Conservation/Recreation to Agricultural.
APPLICANTS: Peter and Pamela Holnback
REZONING CASE #21ZON-02
Property is lots 1 – 7, Block 3, Town of Jefferson, plus part of vacated Bishop Street adjacent to lot 7, addressed as 47 Willard Street, Jefferson. The applicant is requesting to rezone the lots from Mixed Use to Commercial.
APPLICANT: Travis Sirhal
PLAT AMENDMENT CASE #20AMN-09
Property is Outlots A and B, Indian Mountain Filing 23, addressed as 930 Ouray Trail, Como. The applicant is requesting to make these into buildable lots.
APPLICANT: Michael Moore
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on May 7, 2021.
