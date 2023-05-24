PUBLIC NOTICE
TOWN OF FAIRPLAY, COLORADO
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR SETBACK VARIANCE
The Board of Trustees of the Town of Fairplay, Colorado, sitting as the Fairplay Board of Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, June 5, 2023, to receive public comment on an application for a Variance from Section 16-5-40 of the Fairplay Municipal Code to allow for a reduction of the setback to zero feet from the property line for construction of a boiler room and erection of a grain silo for brewing operations in the Commercial Zone District (C). The applicant is 720 Brewing, LLC aka Highside Brewing, and the property is located at 501 US Highway 285 (Lot 6, Block 6, Fairplay Johnson Addition Subdivision). This Public Hearing will be held in the Board Room located in the basement of Town Hall at 901 Main Street, Fairplay, Colorado. A full copy of the Variance Application and all supporting documentation is available for inspection at Town Hall during regular business hours of 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM. To view the Public Hearing item packet material, please visit: www.fairplayco.us/meetings and click on the 06/05/2023 date. Interested citizens are invited to participate in the Public Hearing and provide comments on the matter in person and online on June 5, 2023. Comments may also be submitted by email to jsciacca@fairplayco.us and questions can be directed to Town Administration at 719-656-0081.
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on May 26, 2023
