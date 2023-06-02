PUBLIC NOTICE
Park County
Board of County Commissioners
856 Castello Ave, Fairplay, CO. 80440
Application for: to grant a “Special Events Permit” Malt Vinous and Spirituous Liquor (County).
License has been filled by: Robb Green and Richie Frangiosa, Event Manager
Applicant Name: Platte Canyon Chamber of Commerce
Date of Event: June 24th, 2023 10:00am to 8:00pm and June 25th, 2023 10:00am to 3:00pm.
Said Building is Located: Main Street, Bailey, CO. 80421
Petition(s) and Remonstrance must be filed at the Park County Clerks Office on or Before June 19th, 2023.
Milena Kassel
Park County Clerk and Recorder
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on June 2, 2023
