PUBLIC NOTICE
Park County Court, Colorado
Court Address:
In the Matter of the Petition of: Carrie Loser
For a Change of Name to: Carrie Vivante
Case Number: 22C50
Division Courtroom
PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Public Notice is given on 08/04/2022 that a Petition for a Change of Name has been filed with the Park County Court.
The Petition requests that the name of Carrie Loser be changed to Carrie Vivante.
/s/Kathy J Jones
Clerk of Court
By/s/ Rhiannon J Kent
Deputy Clerk
SEAL
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on August 26 and September 2 and 9, 2022
