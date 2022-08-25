PUBLIC NOTICE

Park County Court, Colorado

Court Address:

In the Matter of the Petition of: Carrie Loser

For a Change of Name to: Carrie Vivante

Case Number: 22C50

Division  Courtroom

PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Public Notice is given on 08/04/2022 that a Petition for a Change of Name has been filed with the Park County Court.

The Petition requests that the name of Carrie Loser be changed to Carrie Vivante.

/s/Kathy J Jones

Clerk of Court

By/s/ Rhiannon J Kent

Deputy Clerk

SEAL

As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on August 26 and September 2 and 9, 2022

