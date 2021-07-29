 

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Joseph E. Denton, Deceased       Case Number 2021PR030036

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to

District Court of Park , County, Colorado

on or before November 30, 2021(date)*, or the claims may be forever barred.

PATTERSON WEAVER LAW, LLC

306 E. Cucharras Street, Suite 200

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Attorney for Presumptive Personal Representative: Thomas Denton, in his fiduciary capacity

PATTERSON WEAVER LAW, LLC

Patterson S. Weaver, Reg. No. 41224

Michael K. Obernesser, Reg No. 38766

306 E. Cucharras Street, Suite 200

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Phone: 719-264-9858

FAX:719-264-9868

E-mail: Patterson@Pattersonweaverlaw.com

Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume July 16, 23, 30, 2021

 

