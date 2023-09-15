PUBLIC NOTICE
COMBINED NOTICE - PUBLICATION
CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE SALE NO. 2023-0009
To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:
On June 28, 2023, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Park records.
Original Grantor(s)
BEAR RAYMOND WYATT WOODWARD
Original Beneficiary(ies)
BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.
Current Holder of Evidence of Debt
U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE FOR RCF 2 ACQUISITION TRUST C/O U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
Date of Deed of Trust
December 07, 2013
County of Recording
Park
Recording Date of Deed of Trust
November 05, 2018
Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.)
750986
Original Principal Amount
$171,908.00
Outstanding Principal Balance
$132,369.86
Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: Failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust and other violations of the terms thereof
THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
THE CHAMPEL, SURVEY NO. 15068, SAID MINING CLAIM BEING AS DEFINED AND LIMITED BY ITS PATENT, BEING IN 21-11-72, PARK COUNTY, COLORADO.
Also known by street and number as: 2503 COUNTY ROAD 31, LAKE GEORGE, CO 80827.
THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.
NOTICE OF SALE
The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.
THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, 10/26/2023 via remote, web-based auction service, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)' heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys' fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law. https://www.govease.com/
First Publication9/1/2023
Last Publication9/29/2023
Name of PublicationPARK COUNTY REPUBLICAN AND FAIRPLAY FLUME
IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;
DATE: 06/28/2023
Amy Flint, Public Trustee in and for the County of Park, State of Colorado
By: /s/ Amy Flint
Amy Flint, Public Trustee
The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:
Randall M Chin #31149
Barrett, Frappier & Weisserman, LLP 1391 Speer Boulevard, Suite 700, Denver, CO 80204 (303) 350-3711
Attorney File # 00000009522483
The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.
