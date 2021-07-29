PUBLIC NOTICE
PUBLIC NOTIC IS HEREBY GIVEN that on August 17, 2021 a public hearing will be held, by electronic and in-person participation (subject to social distancing protocols), before the PARK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS AT 11:00 AM, via Zoom, to hear the following application: Application to renew Medical and Retail Marijuana Cultivation Facilities; Medical and Retail Marijuana Product Manufacturing Facilities at 375 Kokanee Road, Fairplay, CO 80440. Applicants Jason Cranford and Jon Franklin as Holistical, LLC DBA Biotech, Inc.
To join the meeting, go to www.Zoom.com and use the following login information: Meeting ID: 632627219 Password 04408 or dial in at 669-900-6833.
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on July 30, 2021.
