PUBLIC NOTICE
Application for: Transfer Liquor License for MT R&D Enterprises Inc, dba Bailey J L H’s Delwood Square Liquors Inc to Delwood Capital Ventures LLC.
Liquor Store Liquor License (County) License has been filed by: Mark Linne.
Said building is located: 60 Bulldogger Rd, Bailey, CO. 80421
Mailing address is:245 Buckaroo Rd, Bailey, CO. 80421
Petition(s) and remonstrance must be filed at the Park County Clerk’s Office on or before May 15th , 2023.
Park County Clerk and Recorder PO Box 220, 856 Castello Ave, Fairplay, CO. 80440
Milena Kassel
Park County Clerk and Recorder
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on May 5, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.