PUBLIC NOTICE
Invitation to Bid
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is accepting bids for a sharecrop agreement for hay harvest on the Tarryall State Wildlife Area in South Park. The property has approximately 100 acres of irrigated grass meadow. The Tarryall State Wildlife area is located about 17 miles southeast of Jefferson, Colorado on Park County Road 77.
The contractor shall be responsible for cutting, baling, and stacking hay on the Tarryall State Wildlife Area. Hay shall be cut before August 31, weather permitting. The Contractor must supply necessary haying equipment.
Bid form and information about the property are available from Ty Anderson at 303-656-3649 or Ian Petkash at 719-391-6334.
The deadline for sealed bids is April 23, 2021. The bids will be opened on April 26, 2015 at 8:00 A.M. CPW reserves the right to refuse any and all bids.
Contractor shall not be considered an employee of the State of Colorado, but shall be operating as an independent contractor, and shall be responsible for his or her own insurance.
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume
First Publication: Feb. 26, 2021
Last Publication: Mar. 19, 2021
