PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Anthony J. Giebler AKA Tony John Giebler AKA Tony Giebler, Deceased
Case Number 21PR30047
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Park County, Colorado on or before December 6, 2021 (date)*, or the claims may be forever barred.
Gerald F. Giebler
3831 W. 103rd Ave.
Westminster, CO 80031
Attorney: Case Number: 21PR30047
ANDERSOHN LAW OFFICE, PC
Nathan L. Andersohn, Esq.
11971 Quay St., Broomfield, CO 80020
Phone Number: 303-650-6414
E-mail: nandersohnlaw@yahoo.com
FAX Number: 303-429-7574 Atty. Reg. #: 12000
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on August 6, 13, 20, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.