PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Anthony J. Giebler AKA Tony John Giebler AKA Tony Giebler, Deceased

Case Number 21PR30047

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Park County, Colorado on or before December 6, 2021 (date)*, or the claims may be forever barred.

Gerald F. Giebler

3831 W. 103rd Ave.

Westminster, CO 80031

Attorney: Case Number: 21PR30047

ANDERSOHN LAW OFFICE, PC

Nathan L. Andersohn, Esq.

11971 Quay St., Broomfield, CO 80020

Phone Number: 303-650-6414

E-mail: nandersohnlaw@yahoo.com

FAX Number: 303-429-7574 Atty. Reg. #: 12000

As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on August 6, 13, 20, 2021

