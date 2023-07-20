PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Deceased Cindy L. Lackland aka Cindy Lynn Lackland
Case Number 2023PR030010
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Park County, Colorado on or before November 7, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.
Stephen J. Orzynski,
Attorney for Personal Representative
4240 N. Clay Street
Denver, CO 80211
Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):
Stephen J. Orzynski, Esq.
Law Offices of Stephen J. Orzynski
4240 N. Clay Street
Denver, CO 80211
Phone Number: 303.478.6966
E-mail: sorzynski@msn.com
FAX Number: 303.459.5126
Atty. Reg. #: 22001
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on July 7, 14 and 21, 2023
