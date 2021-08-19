PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Vaughn D. Church, Deceased

CaseNumber 2021PR30

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Park, County, Colorado on or before December 15, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.

Connie Bench Whatley

6623 FM 539

Sutherland Spg, TX 78161

Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address)

Connie Bench Whatley

6623 FM 539

Sutherland Spg, TX 78161

719-492-4388

conniewhatley@yahoo.com

Carry Church

1376 43rd LN

Pueblo, CO 81006

719-499-9912

carychurch@gmail.com

As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on August 13, 20, 27, 2021

