PUBLIC NOTICE
Trustee Position:
The Town of Fairplay is actively seeking letters from interested persons who desire to be considered for a vacancy on the Board of Trustees. Qualifications for this position are:
1. Must be 18 years of age or older
1. Shall be a registered elector, and
1. Shall have resided within the limits of the Town of Fairplay for a period of at least twelve (12) consecutive months immediately preceding the date of appointment.
Persons who would like to be considered for appointment as Trustee of the Town of Fairplay, should submit a letter of interest to the Town of Fairplay, 901 Main Street, P.O. Box 267, Fairplay CO 80440. You may also submit your letter of interest via email to kwittbrodt@fairplayco.us. Deadline for submittal of all letters is no later than Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. For more information on this position, a copy of the Fairplay Municipal Code—Chapter 2, Administration and Personnel, is on file at the Town Hall, or on the Town’s website at www.fairplayco.us
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on September 3, 10, 2021
