Public Notice

County Court

Park County, Colorado

Court Address: Clerk of Court

300 4th St.

Fairplay, CO 80440

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF:

Mary Lou Nyre

FOR A CHANGE OF NAME TO:

Mary Elle Nyre

Case No. 2121C50

 Division A    Courtroom A

Public Notice is given on August 18, 2021, that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with the Park County Combined Court.

The Petition requests that the name of Mary Lou Nyre be changed to Mary Elee Nyre.

Rhiannon J. Kent

Deputy Clerk

SEAL

By/s/Rhiannon J. Kent

Deputy Clerk

As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on September 10, 17, 24, 2021

